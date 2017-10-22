NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kenyans to maintain peace ahead of fresh presidential elections next week as at least one person was shot and wounded by police amid a rise in ethnic tensions in the capital.
A resident of Nairobi’s Lucky Summer low income area said Sunday that tensions grew after a traditional ceremony was performed by members Kenyatta’s Kikuyu community which some residents interpreted as a war ceremony.
Sheila Kariuki said supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga went to the ceremony’s site and police shot them when an argument started.
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August re-election was nullified by the Supreme Court and a new election ordered. Tensions have increased ahead of the fresh vote set for Oct. 26 which Odinga is boycotting because the electoral commission has not been reformed.
Most Read Stories
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Washington state’s new parental leave law could change workplace for moms — and dads
- Republicans going beyond hypocrisy with the national debt | Danny Westneat
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events