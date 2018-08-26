NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday as East Africa’s commercial hub emerges from months of electoral turmoil.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is the second African leader to meet with Trump at the White House. Nigeria’s president visited earlier this year.
Kenyatta’s office says he and Trump will focus on trade and regional security. Kenya is the third highest recipient of U.S. security aid in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Security Assistance Monitor.
The Kenyan president also is meeting with U.S. business leaders to promote investment.
The meeting with Trump will help Kenyatta’s image after a crisis in which the Supreme Court overturned the August presidential election, citing irregularities, and the opposition boycotted the fresh vote, said political commentator John Githongo.
Kenyatta then hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.
Kenya’s foreign minister has said this is May’s first visit to Africa since taking office in July 2016.
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has said May’s choice of Kenya shows the country’s importance among the community of nations.
Kenyatta and May are expected to discuss strengthening existing security agreements, Kenyan officials have said.
