NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police officials on Tuesday said they have detained the man they believe to be responsible for the kidnapping of an Italian volunteer.
The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Adan Omar, was arrested in Bangali town in Tana county on Sunday, said James Akoru, a senior police official based at the Kenyan coast.
Police had offered a $10,000 reward for Adan, who they described as armed and dangerous.
At least three gunmen carried out the Nov. 20 attack in which 23-year-old Italian Silvia Costanza Romano was kidnapped from a coastal community. Five other people, including children, were wounded.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'
- Need a transplant? First you'll need to prove you can afford it
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
It was the first kidnapping of a foreigner in Kenya in several years.
No one has claimed responsibility.
___
This version corrects to say he was detained Sunday, and corrects name to Ibrahim Adan Omar.
___
Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa