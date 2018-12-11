NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police officials say they have detained the man they believe to be responsible for the kidnapping of an Italian volunteer.
Two senior officials tell The Associated Press that the man was detained Monday evening in Tana River county. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the issue to reporters.
At least three gunmen carried out the Nov. 20 attack in which 23-year-old Italian Silvia Costanza Romano was kidnapped from a coastal community. Five other people, including children, were wounded.
It was the first kidnapping of a foreigner in Kenya in several years.
No one has claimed responsibility.