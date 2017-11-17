NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga who are trying to gather near the country’s main airport to welcome him back from an overseas trip.

Friday’s incident was shown on live television. Opposition supporters are responding to a call to welcome Odinga after speaking engagements in the United States and Britain over Kenya’s political turmoil following a court-nullified presidential election and the fresh vote last month.

Odinga boycotted the new vote, saying electoral reforms had not been made.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on Oct 26 is being challenged at the Supreme Court by activists and a politician amid claims of irregularities.