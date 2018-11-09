NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s internal security minister has launched a police internal affairs unit to investigate allegations of abuses in the force including corruption and accusations that officers kill suspects among other alleged human rights abuses.

The launch of the unit Friday has been received with optimism by some rights activists but many remain skeptical on its ability to bring adequate change.

Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the internal affairs unit will put the police on a “trajectory of reforms.” The unit has been launched amid allegations by human rights groups and members of the public that police killed 22 suspects in the last two weeks in a low income area of Nairobi.

Rights groups have for years claimed that the police force has widespread corruption and carries out abuses.