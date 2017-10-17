NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan electoral commissioner has announced her resignation and says the presidential vote just eight days away cannot credibly proceed as planned.

Roselyne Akombe spoke Wednesday from New York but it was not clear if she had fled there.

She says the electoral commissioners need to be brave and speak up because the new presidential elections scheduled on Oct. 26 cannot meet the basic expectations of credibility.

She said electoral staffers are getting last-minute instructions on changes in technology and electronic transmission of results.

Kenya’s Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August re-election citing illegalities and irregularities.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga had petitioned the court to overturn the result, claiming hackers infiltrated the commission servers and altered the results in favor of Kenyatta.