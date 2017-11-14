NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court is poised to hear petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in a repeat presidential poll.
The court made history when it nullified Kenyatta’s re-election in August. It cited irregularities and illegalities in the vote count and the electoral commission’s failure to allow scrutiny of its servers to dispel opposition leader Raila Odinga’s claim of fraud. It then ordered a new vote.
There are concerns about intimidation after the court failed to find a quorum to consider a petition seeking to postpone the repeat presidential election on Oct. 26, a day after a bodyguard of one of the judges was shot.
Politician Harun Mwau and activists Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa seek to nullify the Oct. 26 election, which Odinga boycotted citing lack of electoral reforms.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat