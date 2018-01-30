NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Streets are quiet in the central business district of Kenya’s capital ahead of the opposition’s plan to “swear in” its leader, Raila Odinga, as an alternative president despite the attorney general’s warning that such an act challenging the official president will amount to treason.

The U.S. has advised Odinga against the so-called inauguration Tuesday, as East Africa’s economic hub tries to move beyond months of deadly election turmoil. Police have vowed to block opposition supporters from attending the event.

Heavy police deployment was withdrawn Tuesday without explanation at the Uhuru Park where the opposition had said the event would take place. A heavy police presence remains in city slums, which are opposition strongholds.