FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky teachers are heading back to the state Capitol, this time to watch the progress of lawmakers on a state budget.

The Kentucky Education Association says on its Facebook page that a rally is set for Monday at union headquarters in Frankfort followed by a march to the state Capitol. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene to possibly vote on a two-year operating budget.

Some school districts have called off classes Monday. Much of the state is on spring break.

Union President Stephanie Winkler said last week that if the budget is not in the best interest of public education, students and public service, “then we will react.”

Hundreds of teachers filled the Capitol on Friday to protest last-minute changes to their pension system. Kentucky’s pension system is among the worst-funded in the country.