LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A middle school teacher in Kentucky has been accused of sex crimes involving a student younger than 14.

Sixty-five-year-old Grayson County Middle School teacher John W. Cariel has been arrested on charges including sexual abuse and sodomy. WDRB-TV cites an arrest report by the Leitchfield Police Department that says Cariel admitted on Tuesday, after waiving his rights during a police interview, that he sent photographs of his genitals to a middle school student who performed oral sex on him last year.

Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson said a student tip to a school resource officer led to Cariel’s arrest.

WDRB reported that the student has moved out of the school district. The station didn’t report whether Cariel has hired a lawyer.

