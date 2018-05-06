FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police has a new video available for schools to use to educate students on how to stay safe in the classroom.
The video is called “Be Prepared, not Scared” and is part of the agency’s Safe Schools Program. It is designed for children in preschool and elementary school and is offered free through the Kentucky State Police website at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/safe-schools-program .
Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said the goal of the video is to prepare young children for potential school dangers without frightening them.
He says the video includes information on several topics including active shooter and stranger danger.
Sanders said troopers try to visit as many schools as they can but this is an additional resource that can make an impact.