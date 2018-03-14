FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — State parks around Kentucky will have their TVs tuned to college basketball for the NCAA tournament.

Park officials say in a news release that fans and visitors to state parks will have several options to watch their favorite teams.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park near Slade has Trail’s End Tavern with TV sets and a variety of beverages available. The tavern is inside Hemlock Lodge. Jenny Wiley State Resort Park at Prestonsburg also has its newly renovated Dewey’s lounge, with several TV sets and a view of Dewey Lake.

Games will also be shown at General Butler State Resort Park in Carrollton, Lake Barkley State Resort Park and Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Pineville.