FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Parks system is offering lodging discounts to current and former members of the nation’s armed services.

Parks officials say the discounts are available with the “USA Military Discount” program. The offer started on Nov. 1 and continues to March 31, 2018.

Officials say those eligible for the program include those on active military duty, retired military members, veterans, members of the National Guard and reservists.

With the USA Military Discount, lodge rooms are available starting at $49.95 a night; one-bedroom cottages for $79.95 a night; two-bedroom cottages for $89.95 a night and three-bedroom cottages for $99.95 a night. Tax is not included in these rates.

Those rates are good at resort parks and the cottages at John James Audubon State Park.