FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State University has formally installed M. Christopher Brown II as its president.

The State Journal reports that Brown explained more of his plans Friday during a ceremony that brought him on board as the university’s 18th president.

Brown said the university could no longer be all things to all people, and instead would reallocate resources based on a new commission’s recommendations.

Brown called for new housing for up to 400 students, a new research collection and the revival of his campus life, which he believes will help with poor graduation rates.

He also praised former interim President Aaron Thompson, who returned to his former job as executive vice president of the Council on Postsecondary Education this summer.

