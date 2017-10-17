FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s public and independent colleges and universities conferred a record 70,146 degrees and credentials during the 2016-17 academic year.

The state Council on Postsecondary Education says that figure is up more than 6 percent from the prior year and is a nearly 35 percent gain from 10 years ago.

Council President Bob King says the results reflect the efforts on campuses to improve student success.

The report announced Tuesday shows one-year increases for career-oriented certificates and degrees at the associate, bachelor, master and doctoral levels.

The gains come as Kentucky has set a goal of having 60 percent of its working-age population with a postsecondary credential or degree by 2030. The council says the percentage in 2015 was 45 percent in Kentucky, compared to a national average of 53 percent.