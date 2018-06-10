FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is asking for nominations for the annual environmental awards to be presented this fall.
The awards will include the Secretary’s Award, the Kentucky Excellence in Energy Leadership Award, the Environmental Pacesetter Award, the Resource Caretaker Award, the Community Environmental Luminary Award and the KY EXCEL Champion Award.
The deadline for nominations is Aug. 1. The awards will be presented during the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment, which is being held in October in Lexington.
More information is available online .
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit