LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district serving more than 40,000 students has approved metal detector wand searches of students entering school and at random.

News outlets report that the Fayette County Public Schools board unanimously approved the policy Monday. The policy allows searches of all students entering the premises or random searches, provided a non-discriminatory selection process is used. Individual students could also be searched based on reasonable suspicion.

The district had recently announced that a high school where a student accidentally shot himself in the hand would be the first in the district with fixed metal detectors. Superintendent Manny Caulk said Monday’s vote paves the way for the eventual installation of fixed metal detectors throughout the district.

Students from three high schools were arrested on gun charges this month.