LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky’s largest public school district say all of the teachers and employees mentioned in a report alleging abuse and neglect of preschoolers have been fired.
Jefferson County Public Schools acting Superintendent Marty Pollio said this week that he started firing employees immediately after learning about the allegations.
JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin tells The Courier-Journal that seven Head Start employees have been let go since August due to allegations in the report.
Twenty-three incidents were detailed in the report alleging physical abuse, humiliation and neglect in JCPS’ Head Start program. The federally funded program helps low-income families prepare children 5 years old and younger for school.
The report from the federal Administration for Children and Families was released in August.
Pollio says more firings will take place and school protocols will be updated.
