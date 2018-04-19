RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A high school band from Kentucky will perform at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

News outlets report the Madison Central High School Marching Band learned about the performance on Wednesday. Madison Central in Richmond was chosen as one of the nine bands to perform out of hundreds of bands that applied from across country.

The performing students will spend the next 19 months preparing for the event with rehearsals and fundraisers, and the week of the event in New York City.