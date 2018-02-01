FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Construction issues have forced a delay in the opening of a rest area in Kentucky.
Finance and Administration Secretary William M. Landrum III says the Beaver Dam Rest Area was originally expected to open last week. The cabinet said in a news release that a new date hasn’t been determined but is expected to be in late February or early March.
The construction issues were not specified in the news release.
Illinois-based Martin and Bayley Inc. is the new operator for the rest area.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
Company official Jim Whetstone says its goal is to get the rest area operational as soon as possible.
The company has a 20-year contract to renovate, reconstruct, operate and maintain general merchandise and fuel service operations.