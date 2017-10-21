RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor has pleaded not guilty to organized-crime and other charges that could send her to prison for up to 30 years.
According to the Bowling Green Daily News, the attorney for 64-year-old Gail Guiling pleaded guilty on her behalf during her Logan Circuit Court arraignment Friday.
Guiling, commonwealth’s attorney for Logan and Todd counties, is charged with engaging in organized crime alongside 10 co-defendants.
The case stems from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the sale of stolen property.
Guiling also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree official misconduct.
Allegations against Gail Guiling include not reporting a crime she witnessed.
Her ex-husband, James Quinton Guiling, is a co-defendant.
Guiling retains her office and pay, but cannot perform her job during the pending criminal case.
