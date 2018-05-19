LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have arrested a man they say posted two photos on Facebook that seemed to suggest violence toward police.

According to a Kentucky State Police news release, officers arrested 28-year-old Kyle D. Childress of Barbourville on Friday after a two-week investigation.

Police say their investigation showed Childress was the source of the photographs, which surfaced on a fake Facebook account.

Childress went to Laurel County Detention Center on 2nd degree disorderly conduct charges.

Detective Jessie Armstrong is continuing the investigation.