PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in McCracken County.

The Paducah Sun reports that McCracken County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrived at home to serve a felony arrest warrant on Thomas D. Myers on Friday.

A preliminary investigation shows that deputies spoke with a woman at the residence who led them to Myers inside the home. Police said Myers was armed with a weapon and one of the officers fired, hitting Myers.

Deputies rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. Myers was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting was not released.

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com