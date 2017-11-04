PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in McCracken County.
The Paducah Sun reports that McCracken County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrived at home to serve a felony arrest warrant on Thomas D. Myers on Friday.
A preliminary investigation shows that deputies spoke with a woman at the residence who led them to Myers inside the home. Police said Myers was armed with a weapon and one of the officers fired, hitting Myers.
Deputies rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. Myers was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
The name of the officer involved in the shooting was not released.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com