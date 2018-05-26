GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Police in western Kentucky have freed three dogs from two cars in a Walmart parking lot and have cited their owners for animal cruelty.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports police in Glasgow, Kentucky, were called to the store this week and determined the temperature inside the cars was 114 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). Police say the dogs were panting and did not have water. Officers used a mechanical device to free the dogs and move them to a cooler place.

Police found the dogs’ owners inside the store. Bianca Olvera Rodriguez and Eliseo Mendoza were cited for second-degree cruelty to animals.

