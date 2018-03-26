MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a plastics maker is expanding a Kentucky production facility and adding 79 jobs.

The Paducah Sun reports Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development President Ray Hagerman announced the expansion of the Berry Global Inc. plant at a Madisonville City Council meeting last week.

The company is expected to invest up to $50 million in equipment and other upgrades at the western Kentucky facility for the production of plastic packaging.

