MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a plastics maker is expanding a Kentucky production facility and adding 79 jobs.
The Paducah Sun reports Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development President Ray Hagerman announced the expansion of the Berry Global Inc. plant at a Madisonville City Council meeting last week.
The company is expected to invest up to $50 million in equipment and other upgrades at the western Kentucky facility for the production of plastic packaging.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com