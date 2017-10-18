PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pine Mountain State Resort Park in eastern Kentucky is planning a two-day workshop for people wanting to learn about fly fishing.

The Fly Fishing Weekend events are set for Nov. 11-12. Park officials say participants will learn about choosing equipment, casting and hooking and landing a fish.

The weekend package includes classroom and casting instruction on Saturday and actual fly fishing on Sunday.

The workshop starts with a Saturday breakfast, followed by classroom work.

Sunday’s class will include fishing instruction and fishing on your own along Clear Creek.

The package cost is $189 per person or $295 per couple.