FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says the technology will be tested below Barkley Dam in western Kentucky.

The agency says the Asian carp is a concern throughout the Mississippi River basin, including the Tennessee River, which forms Kentucky Lake, and the Cumberland River, which forms Lake Barkley.

The European technology was originally designed to steer migrating salmon back into main river channels. The agency says the Bio-Acoustic Fish Fence creates a curtain of bubbles, which, along with a powerful sound signal, produces a “wall of sound” underwater.

The cabinet says anglers who fish in parts of the lock canal may be affected.