PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have identified a sheriff’s deputy who fired shots, hitting a suspect as detectives were attempting to serve a warrant.
State police identified the McCracken County deputy as Detective Ryan Norman, a 10-year veteran law enforcement officer. Norman is on paid administrative leave, which is common procedure following a shooting involving an officer.
State police said in a news release that the suspect, Thomas Myers, remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. He was served Monday by state police with the warrant charging him with theft of mail matter.
A preliminary investigation of the shooting Friday indicates deputies spoke with a woman at the residence who led them to Myers inside the home. Police said Myers was armed with a weapon and one of the officers fired, hitting Myers.
___
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com