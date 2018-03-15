FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky National Guard is holding a farewell ceremony for aviators deploying to the Middle East.

A statement from Maj. Steve Martin says Friday’s ceremony is being held at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort for soldiers of the fixed-wing unit, Detachment 4, Company C., 2-245th Aviation.

Officials say the aviators will fly C-12 “Huron” fixed-wing airplanes in support of central command and support coalition forces throughout the region.

It is the fourth time the unit has deployed since 2001.