FULTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky milk processing plant is slated to close next month, resulting in the loss of 52 jobs.
The Paducah Sun reports the general manager of the Prairie Farms Dairy plant, David Atchley, notified the Kentucky Division of Workforce and Employment Services on Tuesday. His letter indicated employees will receive severance pay and benefits after the plant closes June 30.
Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin says the closure was not unexpected, as the company had raised the possibility several years ago.
Martin says milk production in the area has decreased, and the county has seen more job loss than creation over the last decade. He says he hopes the skilled workforce will attract potential investors.
Prairie Farms will continue to operate a distribution operation employing about 12 in Fulton.
___
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com