BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the beating death of a 7-week-old boy.

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Cody Jene Phelps was sentenced to 10 years for the manslaughter charge and five years for each of the criminal abuse charges.

Aiden Wainscott was found unresponsive in his crib in November 2015 while under the care of Phelps, the boyfriend of the baby’s mother at the time. Phelps was not the boy’s biological father.

Phelps was arrested two days after the baby’s death, after investigators learned that the child had suffered head trauma and broken bones.

Phelps pleaded guilty last month. Beshear said he will not be eligible for probation or shock probation.

___

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com