CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor in West Virginia.

Forty-seven-year-old David Wayne Young of Ashland, Kentucky, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Charleston.

Prosecutors say Young admitted asking co-defendant Misty Dawn Baisden of Delbarton last March to provide him with a child under the age of 14 for sex trafficking. He also admitted discussing exchanging money or other things of value for sexually explicit photographs of the child, and that the pair discussed providing each other with a child for sexual activity.

Young faces up to life in prison. Sentencing has been set for May 1.

Baisden previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor. She faces up to life in prison when sentenced on Feb. 13.