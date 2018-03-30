LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to assisting a lawyer who went on the run after pleading guilty in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme.
A release from the U.S. Department of Justice says 48-year-old Curtis Lee Wyatt pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to escape from custody.
An indictment alleged Wyatt opened a bank account the lawyer, Eric Conn, used to transfer money. Wyatt also tested security at the Mexican border and bought a pickup truck for Conn. Conn was captured in December as he left a Pizza Hut in Honduras.
Investigators say Conn was on home confinement in June when he escaped by cutting an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.
Wyatt, of Raccoon, Kentucky, will be sentenced on June 29 in federal court.