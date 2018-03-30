Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to assisting a lawyer who went on the run after pleading guilty in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice says 48-year-old Curtis Lee Wyatt pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to escape from custody.

An indictment alleged Wyatt opened a bank account the lawyer, Eric Conn, used to transfer money. Wyatt also tested security at the Mexican border and bought a pickup truck for Conn. Conn was captured in December as he left a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

Investigators say Conn was on home confinement in June when he escaped by cutting an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Wyatt, of Raccoon, Kentucky, will be sentenced on June 29 in federal court.

The Associated Press