LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man convicted of killing his girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Times-Tribune reports Judge Paul Winchester sentenced Joseph Nestor on Friday to life in prison for the 2015 murder of Amber Decker.

Authorities say Decker was living with Nestor in 2015 when she was reported missing following a fire at their home. Police later found Decker’s body about 150 yards (137 meters) from Nestor’s home. Her body was inside a blue storage tote that had been secured to a two-wheel dolly beneath a pile of sticks, branches and dirt.

Nestor was convicted last month of murder, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He will be eligible for parole in 24 years.

