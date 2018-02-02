CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been convicted of ordering a hit on two prosecutors and two ex-girlfriends from jail.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky says 55-year-old William Timothy Sutton was convicted of four counts of interstate murder-for-hire and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon on Tuesday.
According to Sutton’s indictment, while lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, he offered to pay a fellow inmate $40,000 to kill the women and the Whitley County Attorney and Whitley/McCreary County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Prosecutors said he mailed a letter from jail asking a relative to provide the would-be hit man with one of Sutton’s firearms.
The release says he faces up to 10 years on each count.
