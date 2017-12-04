LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — The state is lowering a lake in Kentucky to try to improve fish populations there.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologist David Baker Beaver Lake in Anderson County will be drawn down 8 feet (2.4 meters) for a fish habitat project. Included will be placement of pallet stacks, brush piles, PVC habitat structures and stake beds.

After starting the drawdown in early November, the lake is 3 feet (0.9 meters) lower than normal. Baker says the boat ramp and fishing pier are not usable currently.

He says recently planted winter rye on newly exposed mud flats will release nutrients back into the lake.

The state said in a release that fishing for largemouth bass, bluegill and red-ear sunfish should improve.

Refilling the lake will begin in March, and with the intent to finish by April.