LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawyer who is a partner in a Cincinnati law firm has been confirmed to be a judge for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said John B. Nalbandian was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday. The White House said Nalbandian has practiced with Taft Stettinius & Hollister since 2000 and is the firm’s lead appellate lawyer. He previously practiced for five years in the appellate section of a law firm in Washington.
McConnell said in a news release that Nalbandian was appointed in 2007 to be a special justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court and later sat on the selection panel for magistrate judges in the state’s Eastern District.
The Sixth Circuit handles cases from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks