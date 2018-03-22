FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have given final approval to a bill to limit how much money outside attorneys make while representing the state in legal fights.

The bill cleared the House on Thursday and goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says the bill would limit his ability to recruit outside attorneys to represent the state in complex lawsuits.

Supporters say the bill seeks to maximize the amount from a settlement or judgment that goes to those hurt by a transgressor’s actions.

The bill would set limits on contingency fees paid to outside lawyers.

Under the bill, those fees would be capped at 20 percent of a settlement or judgment up to $10 million. Fee percentages would shrink for amounts above $10 million.