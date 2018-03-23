FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Lawmakers in Kentucky are rethinking the state’s recent return to private prisons at a time when Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration warns the state is about a year away from running out of space to hold inmates.

Kentucky closed its last private prison in 2013 after years of problems. But in November, with a prison population topping more than 24,600, state officials reluctantly signed a contract with Tennessee-based CoreCivic to house about 800 inmates at a private prison in Beattyville. Justice Secretary John Tilley called it a short-term solution.

The House approved a budget that would give the state permission to open up other private prisons. But the state Senate removed that permission. Instead, they’d like to take advantage of upcoming increased capacity at county jails.