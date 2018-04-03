HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A circuit court judge accused of ethical violations has agreed to a two-month suspension without pay.

The Paducah Sun reports the charges brought by Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission against Tim Langford include allegations he used inmates and requested public equipment in reconstructing a church where he holds a leadership position and personally observing and verifying community service performed by defendants on probation.

Langford has admitted his actions violated sections of the Canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct, but said violations weren’t intentional.

Per the agreement, Langford must withdraw from the board of the First Judicial Circuit Corrections Cabinet and not hold positons with third-party probation monitoring provides while remaining a judge or employ those who work for such a service.

His suspension runs from April 18 to June 16.

