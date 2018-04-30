DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a Kentucky prison in a stolen correction officer’s car is back in custody.
Forty-four-year-old Kenneth Bolin was serving time on multiple counts of robbery. WKYT-TV cites a release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections director of communication, Lisa Lamb, that says Bolin overpowered an officer about 1:30 a.m. Monday. It says he then stole the officer’s key and escaped the Northpoint Training Center near Danville. The officer was not injured.
Bolin was arrested 45 minutes later in Anderson County.
Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com