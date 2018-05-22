FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state will host a free fishing weekend on June 2-3.

A statement from the agency says residents and non-residents can fish Kentucky waters on those days without a license or permit, but there will still be limits on the number and size of fish that can be kept.

Several community parks around the state are planning special events such as fishing derbies to attract children and families. Most events say anglers should bring their own bait and fishing equipment though some have a limited amount of loaner poles.

The weekend also includes free use of U.S. Forest Service boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds at Cave Run Lake or Laurel River Lake.