LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After a two-year standstill, Kentucky’s renowned horse industry is back in the race to develop a market in the world’s most populous country.

State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles on Monday touted an agreement lifting a ban on U.S equine exports to China. The deal was signed by U.S. and Chinese officials last month.

By reopening the Chinese market, Quarles says he expects Chinese buyers to attend equine sales in Kentucky with an eye toward boosting racing and breeding operations in China.

State agriculture officials say Kentucky is the top exporter of horses from the U.S. The bluegrass state exports about $200 million worth of horses each year.

In 2015, the Chinese put a hold on importing horses from the United States due to concerns about an equine viral disease.