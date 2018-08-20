Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican governor has lost another round in a legal fight over his efforts to require poor people to get a job to keep their Medicaid benefits.

A federal judge in Kentucky on Monday dismissed Gov. Matt Bevin’s lawsuit seeking a ruling that his proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid program were lawful.

Instead, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove sided with a group of Medicaid recipients who were defendants in Bevin’s lawsuit.

The judge said that Bevin’s administration could “protect its interests” in another Medicaid-related lawsuit that was heard by a federal judge in Washington, D.C. In that case, the judge blocked Bevin’s plan to overhaul the Medicaid program with the work requirements.

Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

