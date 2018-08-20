LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican governor has lost another round in a legal fight over his efforts to require poor people to get a job to keep their Medicaid benefits.
A federal judge in Kentucky on Monday dismissed Gov. Matt Bevin’s lawsuit seeking a ruling that his proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid program were lawful.
Instead, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove sided with a group of Medicaid recipients who were defendants in Bevin’s lawsuit.
The judge said that Bevin’s administration could “protect its interests” in another Medicaid-related lawsuit that was heard by a federal judge in Washington, D.C. In that case, the judge blocked Bevin’s plan to overhaul the Medicaid program with the work requirements.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for the poor and disabled.