FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Downs has raised purses to a record $10 million for its September meet and added a $500,000 inaugural Breeders’ Cup qualifier for 2-year-olds.

Fourteen turf stakes races highlight the five-day meet from Sept. 1-13 with higher purses for 13. The 6 ½-furlong Kentucky Downs Juvenile Turf Sprint on Sept. 8 will award entry to the similarly named inaugural Breeders’ Cup race at Churchill Downs on Nov. 2. Half its purse is available to Kentucky-bred and -sired horses through Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund supplements.

The opening-day Tourist Mile and Grade 3 Kentucky Turf Cup on Sept. 8 each have raised purses to $750,000 through the KTDF. Two other turf stakes races will pay $500,000 each while the Downs’ Grade 3 Ladies Sprint will offer $450,000, up $100,000.