FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky doctor has been convicted of prescribing drugs for no legitimate medical purpose.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports a jury found Roy Reynolds guilty on 15 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, but acquitted him of causing the death of a patient. He was also acquitted on illegal distribution counts related to two patients.

The 68-year-old was initially charged with just two counts of illegal distribution and had accepted a plea deal in 2016. A federal judge rejected the agreement, saying the recommended punishment was too lenient.

Prosecutors said Reynolds didn’t adequately monitor his patients and should have known they were poor candidates for drug prescriptions. Defense attorney Alan Simpson said Reynolds’ patients had legitimate medical issues that led to pain diagnoses.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.

