FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has opened a satellite office in the town that proclaims itself the “Bourbon Capital of the World.”

The trade group says it made sense to open an office in Bardstown since KDA employees are spending more time in the central Kentucky town.

KDA President Eric Gregory said his staff will rotate office hours in Bardstown. The office is at Spalding Hall, on the second floor above the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History.

The organization is headquartered in Frankfort and has a satellite office in Louisville at the Frazier History Museum on historic Whiskey Row.

KDA has five member distilleries in Nelson County — with more on the way — and several in neighboring counties. Bardstown is an official “Trailhead” sponsor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tourism attraction.